XIth Jadonang Memorial Football Satudai and Langthabal Chingthak storm into semis

Imphal, Nov 30: SYC Sa-tudai and LCRC Langthabal Chingthak eased into the semi-final stages after defeating their opponents in the first two quarterfinal matches of the XIth Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament 2017, which is organised by the Zeliangrong Football Association at the THAU Sports Complex.

In the first quarterfinal match, Satudai played a formidable match against the NYC Namkaolung that put up a good fight. But towards the regulation time, jersey no. 9 Meijangam Gangmei not only infiltrated through the NYC defence but also scored a well-timed goal.

It was around the 80th minute and there was no time for any fight back. Satudai will now have to wait for the results of the last two quarterfinal matches that are scheduled tomorrow and further the semi-final face-off.

LCRC Langthabal Chingthak enjoyed a comprehensive 4-1 victory over NYC Neikanlong in the second quarter-final match.

P Ajangpu Kabui (19′, 44′) scored a brace to help the Langthabal Chingthak team take a lead. For NYC Neikanlong, Victor Dangmei (32′) started well, scoring an equaliser but apparently it was not enough despite his team also playing a fair match. The match was almost given away when Boris Gonmei (66′) scored an own goal. When Aloumei (76′) scored the fourth goal, the match was already set in favour for LCRC.

Tomorrow, KKFC Keishamthong will take on SSYC Sairem at 7:30 am while RYC Ragailong will face CYDA Chingkhulong at 1:30pm in the other quarterfinal matches .