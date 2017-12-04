XIth Jadonang Memorial Langthabal Chingthak beat Satudai 1-0 to enter final

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : Langthabal Chingthak entered the final of the ongoing XIth Jadonang Memorial Football Tourna-ment 2017 organised at THAU Sports Complex, Thangmei-band.

Lansingam Gangmei’s 22nd minute goal gave Langthabal a narrow 1-0 win against Satudai in a hard fought match.

In an exhibition match played earlier, Zeliangrong Film Forum drubbed the organiser of the tournament, Zeliangrong Football Association 3-0.

Keishamthong will face Chingkhulong tomorrow at 1.30 pm for a place in the final.