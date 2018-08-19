Y Gobin hopeful of Guinness World Record titles

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Aug 18 : Manipur’s Yambem Gobin is setting his sight in breaking multiple Guinness World records for most diamond push ups and double elbow strikes in one minute. Yambem Gobin managed 272 double elbow strikes in one minute which surpassed 33 strikes (239) achieved by Muhammad Rashid of Pakistan in May 6 this year to claim the Guinness World Record title.

Gobin, who grew up as a kickboxing player, also recorded a total of 93 diamond push ups in one minute to cross the feat achieved by a Singaporean, Rain Chua Qin making 84 push ups on February 18, 2018.

The record attempting feats were displayed in the presence of L Umakanta, president of Kick Boxing Association of Manipur as witness; Th Manubi Meitei, chief time keeper and Dr M Chourjit, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education and Sports Science, Manipur University as time keeper and was organised jointly by Kick Boxing Association of Manipur and Youth Council Manipur at the Kangshang Hall, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex yesterday. The evidential video for the claims was also recorded on the occasion.

Gobin, has also achieved 344 single elbow strikes in one minute on July 22 last, which was 14 strikes better than the current Guiness World Record holder Prabhakar Reddy P (India) of Andhra Pradesh, India (March 20, 2018) and successfully set the target of 912 strikes in 3 minutes but no confirmation for the claims has been received till date. Gobin is the son of Yambem Nabadip and Late Yambem Ongbi Tampha of Kwakeithel Konjeng Hazari Leikai.