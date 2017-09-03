YAF conducts vaccination drive

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Continuing with its mass campaign to protect local cattle breeds from various diseases and other potential threats, Yening Animal Foundation (YAF) carried out a mobile vaccination drive yesterday. The vaccination drive covered Nongdam Mamang Leikai, Nongdam Awang Lekai, Nongdam Nongpok Leikai during which around 870 dogs were vaccinated.
Breaking News
- 9 mins ago - Guv graces Heikru Hidongba - 0 Comment
- 13 mins ago - KSAL demands apology from Manorama Year Book over distortion of cultural facts - 0 Comment
- 1 day ago - MDS ghost catches up with O Ibobi, Y Ningthem, DS Poonia, PC Lawmkunga, O Nabakishore, Administrative Officer S Ranjit - 0 Comment
- 1 day ago - Bank employees protest privatisation move - 0 Comment
- 1 day ago - Biswajit inaugurates Makokching Iril river bailey bridge - 0 Comment