Yarkhok United FC runners up at Bodoland Gallants Gold Cup

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 7: Yarkhok United FC, Ukhrul finished runners up at the 23rd Bodoland Gallants Gold Cup held at Dimakuchi Bhergoan Udalguri, Assam under the aegis of DAC, ABSU and Dimakuchi Sports Association since September 27 last.

Yarkhok United FC went down by 1-2 goals to Laban Sports Club, Shillong in the final match of the tournament staged today.

Joseph Mayowa was the lone scorer for the Manipur side in the 43rd minute today before they finished runners up.