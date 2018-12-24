YAS Dept extols Nurjit’s silver medal feat at NSG Aquatic

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : Department of Youth affairs and sports has extolled Mutum Nurjit Meitei for his silver medal winning performance in 1 m spring board diving event at the 64th National School Games in Aquatic which was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool Complex, New Delhi from December 14 to 19.

It may be recalled that Nurjit finished second with a score of 278 points in the 1m springboard diving event to win the silver medal. Nurjit, son of late Mutum Jayenta, is a diving trainee of Youth Affairs and Sports’ RCC (Regular Coaching Class) and studies at Bal Bidya Mandir, Kongpal.

He was among the state team which was led by senior swimmer, Y Kiranbala as manager and O Deven as coach.