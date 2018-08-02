YBB Gym felicitates Mr Kakching H Minaketan

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 1 : Haobijam Minaketan who claimed the Overall Mr Kakching title at the 1st Mr Kakching District 2018 organised by Kakching District Body Building and Fitness Association under the aegis of All Manipur Body Building and Fitness Association at Library and Information Centre Kakching on July 29 last was felicitated today with a simple programme by YBB Gym at its office.

I Bipin of YBB Gym not only expressed pride on Minaketan’s achievement on the occasion but also wished him success in future competitions he will participate. Minekatan Meitei is a son of Hoabijam Tomba and Haobijam Ongbi Tombi Devi of Tokpaching Heitroipokpi in Kakching District.