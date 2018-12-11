YDC-B blank BSU in 5th Emoinu Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 10: YDC-B, Thamnapokpi were able to post a huge 3-0 win over BSU, Nongpok Kakching in a league match of the ongoing 5th Emoinu Trophy Football Tournament, 2018 being organised jointly by Youth Paradise Club, Gwaltabi; Youth Progressive Front Yaingangpokpi; Youth Development Club, Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi Youth Club.

YPF-A, Yaingangpokpi; Yairipok Ngariyan FC and YDC-A also posted wins in today’s matches to earn full points.

YDC-B rode on goals by M Sanjit (20′), Kh Hembanao (27′) and Y Tomcha (38′) to seal the huge win over the Nongpok Kakching side in the first match today.

The second match of the day saw YPF-A, Yaingangpokpi edged past PYC, Phaijol by 3-2 goals in a keenly contested match. O Rayon (15′), Ng Thoungamba (28′) and Sanjit (29′) scored for the winning side while PYC’s SP Rilsongin (11′) and Isaak (37′) managed to etch their names on the scoresheet.

In the third league match of the day, Yairipok Ngariyan FC pipped Chingai FC by a narrow 2-1 margin while YDC-A, Pungdongbam overcame Seijang FC by 3-2 goals in a very competitive clash.