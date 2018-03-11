YDC Trophy to begin from March 20

IMPHAL, Mar 10 : Youth Development Committee, Khoirom, Thoubal district will organise the second edition of YDC Trophy, a State Level 7-a-side football tournament from March 20 at its playground.

The tournament carries cash prizes of Rs 30,000 for the winners and Rs 20,000 for the runners up. Third placed team will also get Rs 5,000 as consolation prize apart from individual prizes which include best player, best goalkeeper, best defender and top scorer awards and best discipline awards.

Intending clubs and organisation may submit their entry forms by March 15, said a press release issued by YDC.

Further details can be had from the office of YDC, Khoirom or contacted on 8787858836.