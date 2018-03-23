YDC Trophy CCFC edge past MAPARI FC 3-2

By Our Sports Reporter,

IMPHAL, Mar 22: DAMU FC set up a 2-2 draw with YANGOI FC in a keenly contested Group B league match while CCFC romp past MAPARI FC by a margin of 3-2 goals in the Group C league match of the 2nd State Level YDC Trophy being organised by Youth Development Committee, at YDC Ground, Khoirom.

In the first Group B league match of the day, Ronaldo scored the opening goal for YANGOI FC in the 9th minute of the first half to give an early lead to his team but the celebration didn’t last for long as Manglemba found the net for DAMU FC in the 16th minute of the match to equalise the score at 1-1.

DAMU FC further extended the lead when Jackson struck another goal in the 38th minute. However, YANGOI FC rallied back and restored parity in the 48th minute of the match with a clinical shot from Lamjingba.

In the second match of the day, CCFC edged past MAPARI FC 3-2 with two early goals from Ibosana (9′) and Chetan (13′) minute of the first half.

MAPARI FC fought hard and give a befitting reply with a quick goal through Malemnganba in the 14th minute and equalise the score when he struck another goal in the 29th minute. However, CCFC have the last laugh with a scintillating shot from Ibosana in the 35th minute of the game.

In tomorrow’s match, Khongnangmakhong FC will meet FFC in a Group C league match at 1.30 pm while Top Chingtha will lock horns with YDC-B in a Group D league match at 3 pm at the same ground.