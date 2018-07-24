YDO clinch title of Amutombi Memorial Volleyball tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 23 : YDO, Chongtham Kona clinched the title of the Khumujam Amutombi Singh Memorial State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2018 organised by Mayang Imphal Khuman Youth Association at Khuman Mini Stadium, Mayang Imphal Konchak.

YDO defeated Manipur Police Sports Club by 3-1 sets in today’s final clash to become the champions of the tournament. YDO, Chongtham Kona who outlasted MPSC in straight sets (27-25, 27-25, 25-18) in the league stage lost the first round before coming back strongly and wrapped up the game 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18.

The final match of the tournament was graced by TN Haokip, MLA Saikot AC; Dr Kh Ratankumar, former MLA, Mayang Imphal AC and Tayeb Ali, Member Uchiwa Zilla Parishad as dignitaries who also feted the winners and other participants.

Winners YDO were feted with Rs 20,000 and a trophy while MPSC were awarded Rs 15,000 along with runners up trophy. NYDC claimed the best discipline team prize of Rs 1000 while YDO’s N Tomba and I Premjit were honoured with best player and best blocker prizes respectively.

Best setters’ prize went to Ch Romeo of MPSC while Y Dhiren of MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal got the best spiker award on the occasion.