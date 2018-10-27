YDO crush IYA Kakching 7-1, 1-1 draw for SAO and SWC

Our Correspondent

Kakching, Oct 26 : YDO demolished IYA, Kakching by 7-1 goals while SAO, Kakching and SWC, Keirak played out a 1-1 draw in today’s matches of the ongoing 17th Ksh Leihao Devi Memorial Super Div League organised by District Sports Association, Kakching at its playground.

It was a fine day out for YDO, Sora as they notched up a 5-0 lead in the first half before enjoying a 7-1 win at the end.

The game started with a bang as YDO striker SM Sahidur hit the opener just 4 minutes into the match while Rajak doubled the lead eleven minutes latter.

The onslaught continued and it was Farid who found the net and make it 3-0 in the 21st minute. Rohit then take control of the game and hit a fine goal in the 29th before Riyash made his name on the score sheet in the the 34th minute and hand YDO a 5-0 lead in the first half.

YDO looked to dominate the proceeding in the second half as well and it was Riyash again who made a fine solo to extend the lead to 6-0. Under fortuitous circumstance, IYA’s Rakesh broke into the YDO’s wall and netted a face saving goal. But to their disappointment Rohit of YDO send home a fine shot in the 53rd minute to warp up the game 7-1.

With this win YDO sealed the pole position unbeaten with 10 points (3 wins and 1 draw).

Elsewhere, Bicky gave SAO a early hopeful lead with a goal in the 6th minute but Thanga of SWC, Keirak fired in the leveller in the last minute of the game and helped his team held SAO to a 1-1 draw.