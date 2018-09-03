YLC secure narrow 16-15 win over NMK

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Sep 2 : YLC, Dibong Khunou registered a slender 16-15 win against NMK, Ningthembam to keep their title campaign intact at the ongoing 21st N Pattama Devi Memorial Men’s Kang tournament, 2018 organised under the aegis of District Kang Association, Jiribam at Lamlen Community Hall cum Kangsang, Babupara.

NMK won the toss and chose the side while YLC were let to kick off the game. Both teams were evenly poised throughout the match but luck favoured the YLC side as they clinched the game by just one point.

A Iboton Singh and O Manggi Meitei officiated today’s group A tie as umpire and scorer respectively. The tournament is being sponsored by N Joychandra and Bros of IB Leikai, Jiribam in memory of their mother.