By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 8 : YMDO, Heirangoithong emerged champions of the 38th Junior Boys State Level Volleyball Tournament organised at Naorem under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association since November 5 with 11 teams clubbed into 4 groups participating in it.

YMDO, Heirangoithong faced a stiff challenge from NYVA, Naorem in this closely fought final clash but managed to tame the rival 27-25, 30-28, 25-23 to claim the title.