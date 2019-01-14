YMDO cruise into final of 2nd State Level Men’s Volleyball tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 13 : YMDO, Heirangoithong have sealed the final berth of the 2nd State Level Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament 2019 being organised by Irong Students and Social Welfare Club, Irong Chesaba with a 3-1 triumph against IGO, Oinam in the first semi-final staged today.

The second semi-final match scheduled between MPSC and TYWC has been postponed on January 15 due to bad light.

YMDO overcame IGO fightback in the second set to pull off a 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21 win today in the semi-final clash and sealed the final berth.