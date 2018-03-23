YMDO emerge champions of L Rajbapu Memorial Volleyball Tournament

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 22 : Hosts YMDO, Heirangoithong outclassed BAKHE, Sanakeithel by straight sets to emerge champions of the 5th L Rajbapu Sharma Memorial State Level Junior Boy’s Cash Prize Volleyball Tournament 2018.

Though BAKHE, Lamphel Sana Keithel had dumped YMDO by 3-1 sets in a league round match, the hosts stage a strong performance today to avenge their previous defeat with a comfortable 25-21, 27-25, 25-21 win in the final.

The final match of the volleyball tournament was witnessed by RK Imo, MLA Sagolband AC, RK Anand, former MLA, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC, RK Taruni, Adhyaksha, Imphal West, RK Somorendro Singh, Actor, Samukcham Nandakumar, All Manipur Volleyball Association and Dr Yumnam Tomba Singh, chairman volleyball organising committee, YMDO as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners and other participants.

Winners YMDO were felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 20,000 while runners up BAKHE were awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Robinson Gangmei and Md Shakil of BAKHE were honoured with the best spiker award and best discipline player award respectively

H Kumar, Michael and L Santosh of YMDO respectively bagged the best setter, best blocker and best player awards of the tournament worth Rs 1000 each.