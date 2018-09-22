Yoga camp concludes

IMPHAL, Sep 21: A 10 day yoga therapy camp which aimed at prevention of hypertension was concluded successfully today at Patsoi Part II. The camp which began from 9 of this month was organised by Patsoi Aerobic and Yoga Centre under the supervision of Vihangan Yoga and Para Vidya Yoga Sanstha. Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar and NEIDP central working committee vice president Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) graced the event as chief guest and president respectively.