Yoga campaign organised

IMPHAL, Aug 24: Jwalamukhi Battalion under Senapati Brigade of Red Shield Division organised a Yoga Campaign at Saikul village yesterday as part of Healthy Manipur Campaign and Celebration of Yoga to encourage good health, fitness, natural healing and harmony among the people in the area. A total of 52 villagers including children, women and NGOs participated in the Yoga campaign which has been planned for a duration of one year up to June 21, said a press release of PIB Defence.