Young doctors felicitated

KAKCHING, May 5: People of Aimol yesterday gave a warm welcome to Dr Lanu Mona Aimol, who is an intern at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), and Lanu Anuta Aimol, who is a VI semester MBBS student of Guwahati Medical College (GMC).

A thanks giving and a blessing ceremony was held at the Baptist Church of Aimol Tampak.