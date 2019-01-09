IMPHAL, Jan 8: Laishram Ibohal, a research scholar at Anthropology Department, Manipur University has been awarded the Young Scientist Award 2018-19.

The award was presented to Laishram Ibohal at the valedictory function of the Indian Science Congress held at Lovely Professional University, Punjab from January 3 to 7.

Ibohal is one among the 14 young scientists selected from across the country.

Laishram Ibohal is the eldest son of L Ibonaha of Thanga Khunjem Leikai. He was conferred the Young Scientist Award for his works on Anthropological and Behavioural Science.

After completing MSc Anthropology course at MU in 2010 with the distinction of first class first, he cleared UGC-NET in 2012 and UGC-JRF in 2013.

So far, Ibohal has published two international papers and two National papers.