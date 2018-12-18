YPC emerge winners of Men’s Open Football Tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 17 : YPC claimed the title of O Bembem Men’s Open Football Tournament organised by Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing under Civic Action Programme 2018 at its campus playground, today.

YPC, Takyel defeated TYO, Tuireingphaisen by 2-1 goals in the final match today to claim the winners’ title and a cash prize of Rs 5,000 while the runners up TYO had to contend with Rs 3,000 along with trophy, uniforms and kits.

YPC dominated the game througout and it were Kishan (7′) and Sanjoy (29′) who gave YPC the lead before lifting up the title while the only goal for TYO was scored by Jessy in the 33rd minute off a penalty kick.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by Sapam Kunjakeshor Singh, Ex MLA, Patsoi AC; Arjuna Awardee and former international footballer O Bembem Devi; Dr Nandini Elangbam, president CWWA; I Lokendra Singh, DIG GC Imphal; Mukund Kumar, Commandant GC, Imphal and Pandari Nath, Commandant M&N Sector as dignitaries who also feted the winners and other participants.