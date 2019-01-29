YPHU ease to 3-1 win in 61st CC Meet opener

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 28 : Young Physique’s Union (YPHU), Lalambung secured a comfortable 3-1 win against AMOFA, Moirang to ease into the next round of the 61st Sir Churachand Singh KCSI, CBE Memorial Football Tournament, 2018-19 which kicked off today at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak in the presence of S Sanatomba Singh, president All Manipur Football Association as chief guest.

Ch Risk did the star turn in the opening match of the tournament featuring 30 teams as he scored twice including the opener to give YPHU an easy 3-1 win against AMOFA.

Both YPHU and AMOFA took off the game cautiously and denied one another from taking the lead until Ch Risk neatly collected a cross set up by Th Nilakanta from the right flank and fired in a powerful shot to beat the AMOFA keeper in the 36th minute.

The Moirang side however did not slacken and managed to draw level within three minutes with H Johnson Singh tapping in from close range after connecting a lofted ball from the midfield taken by M Chinglemba and made it 1-1 at the break.

The second half had also a similar start but the Lalambung side took control of the game when Ch Risk struck again in the 61st minute and gave his team a 2-1 lead.

AMOFA struggled hard to come back in the latter part but lack in composure and finesse denied them from restoring parity. Their condition further worsened when Apu Golmei of YPHU found the back of the net and handed a two goal advantage.

It was then an impossible task for the Moirang side to overturn the tall order and eventually YPHU sealed the game 3-1.

YPHU’s Ajay L (12′), AMOFA’s Lalmalsawm Mihriemate (48′) and S Babul Singh (90+2′) were yellow carded for their unsporting behaviours.

KPSC, Kakching will meet HUSO, Senapati in a first round clash at 11.30 pm while tomorrow while GSC, Churachandpur will take on NACO, Imphal West in another match at 1.30 pm.