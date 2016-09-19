September 19, 2016 07:04 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

HomeSports News ⇒ YSWA win in Bpr Super div
bpr

Sports News

YSWA win in Bpr Super div

24 0

IMPHAL, Sep 18: YSWA beat CYC 1-0 to continue its winning streak today in the ongoing 6th Dangmei Majabi Kabui Memorial Super division football league 2016 organised by DSA, Bishnupur at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur. S Naoba’s goal in the 52nd minute sealed the victory of YSWA over CYC.
Bishnupur 1st division
BFA beat LYVO 1-0 in the ongoing 3rd H Pishak Memorial 1st division football league organised by DSA Bishnupur at Mini stadium, Bishnupur today. Arjun scored the winner for BFA in the 24th minute.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 + 17 =

96 queries in 0.418 seconds.