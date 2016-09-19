IMPHAL, Sep 18: YSWA beat CYC 1-0 to continue its winning streak today in the ongoing 6th Dangmei Majabi Kabui Memorial Super division football league 2016 organised by DSA, Bishnupur at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur. S Naoba’s goal in the 52nd minute sealed the victory of YSWA over CYC.
Bishnupur 1st division
BFA beat LYVO 1-0 in the ongoing 3rd H Pishak Memorial 1st division football league organised by DSA Bishnupur at Mini stadium, Bishnupur today. Arjun scored the winner for BFA in the 24th minute.
YSWA win in Bpr Super div
IMPHAL, Sep 18: YSWA beat CYC 1-0 to continue its winning streak today in the ongoing 6th Dangmei Majabi Kabui Memorial Super division football league 2016 organised by DSA, Bishnupur at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur. S Naoba’s goal in the 52nd minute sealed the victory of YSWA over CYC.
Leave a Reply