YSWA win in Bpr Super div

IMPHAL, Sep 18: YSWA beat CYC 1-0 to continue its winning streak today in the ongoing 6th Dangmei Majabi Kabui Memorial Super division football league 2016 organised by DSA, Bishnupur at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur. S Naoba’s goal in the 52nd minute sealed the victory of YSWA over CYC.

Bishnupur 1st division

BFA beat LYVO 1-0 in the ongoing 3rd H Pishak Memorial 1st division football league organised by DSA Bishnupur at Mini stadium, Bishnupur today. Arjun scored the winner for BFA in the 24th minute.