Yugindro seeks Y category security, says life at risk Terrorist like agitators : Pro VC in despatch to HRD

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 5 : Saying that his life is at risk now following withdrawal of security forces from Manipur University campus with the exception of a few police personnel stationed in front of the administrative block, Pro-VC Prof K Yugindro has written to the Ministry of Human Resource Devt seeking intervention.

The letter sent to the MHRD Secretary on October 3 requested the Central Government to do the needful immediately in order to save the university from the hands of ‘terrorist like agitators who desire to run the university at their fancy at the behest of a parallel authority’.

“My life is at risk now and I would like avoiding the risk with coverage of Y-category security guards”, Prof Yugindro said.

Apart from withdrawing most of the security forces from MU campus with effect from October 1, the State Government directed police to stop raid and search operation for arrest of students, teachers and staff of the university who have been absconding from police arrest, says the letter.

Because of this U-turn of the State Government, the hard-earned normalcy of the university is now gravely threatened. Some members of MUSU today threatened many officials of the university to stop supply of admission forms and also not to accept filled-in admission forms, Prof Yugindro said in his letter.

Now because of the threat from MUSU members, the fate of thousands of aspiring candidates who seek admission to the university is at stake even though the last date for submission of forms has been extended to October 8, it conveyed.

“I was taken by shock and surprise when Governor Dr Najma Heptulla questioned my taking charge of VC of MU and expressed, unfortunately, her overt support in favour of the agitators in my meeting with her on September 21”, Prof Yugindro wrote in his letter.