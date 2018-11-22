Yumnam Arjit and Luther Lanah emerge joint winners of Sangai Run 2018

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 21 : Much anticipated Sangai Run was organised successfully with Chief Minister N Biren flagging off the event from Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium today before feting the winners of the run latter on.

Yumnam Arjit and Luther Lanah claimed the men’s title jointly by finishing the 10.5 km run around Imphal City in 29 minutes 4 seconds while Md Sahidur Rahaman and Khaidem Roshan jointly finished second with a time of 29 minutes and 7 seconds.

Md Jahid Khan (29:13), Pheiroijam Tony (29:28), Md Abdur Rajak (29:32), Sunil Kumar (29:59); Uttam Chan (30:29), Kangjam Amarjit (30:59), Andrew (31:15) and L Lodisan Kom (31:43) respectively sealed 3rd to 10th places in the men’s competition.

Sinam Roshni on the other hand claimed the women’s title finishing the course in 37 minutes 12 seconds while Loukrakpam Chaoba (37:36) and Khumanthem Anjana (38:14) respectively secured the second and the third places.

Grace Yumnam (38:34), Chermishan ASP (39:34), Ramyangla Zimik (51:36), KC Kakhunguiliu (54:06), Gayatri Devi (56:36) and KA Soton (58:31) claimed the 4th to 10th places of the women’s competition respectively.

The winners, 2nd placed and 3rd placed athletes in each category were honoured with Rs 10,000; Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 each while the athletes who finished from 4th to 10th places were encouraged with Rs 4,000; Rs 3,500; Rs 3,000; Rs 2,500; Rs 2,000; Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 each on the occasion.