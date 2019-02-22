YWC, REYS cruise into semis of 2nd Heibok T-20 Cricket Tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 21 : YWC, Langthabal and REYS, Nagamapal have registered their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2nd Heibok T-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Langthabal Sporting Club at Langthabal Public Ground under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association.

YWC earned the place in the semi-finals beating FORCE, Kshetrigao by 17 runs in the third quarter final match of the tournament staged today.

YWC which opted the bat first after winning the toss, posted a total of 120 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wicket. Sunil (Not Out) and Anand scored 17 runs each for YWC while Subachandra managed the highest 18 runs in this innings that saw Pravez, Khurshid and Islaodin of FORCE bag two wickets each.

In reply, FORCE could score 103 runs for 8 wickets as YWC bowlers maintained a good economy.

Pravez top-scored for FORCE with 38 runs in his name while Sabhauddin posted 12 runs in a losing cause.

Bishwas of YWC enjoyed a 3-wicket haul while Prakashmani and Sunil claimed 2 wickets and 1 wicket respectively.

Bishwas was then named man of the match.

In the last quarter final match, REYS romped to a convincing 7 wicket win against PTRC riding on Nicky’s and Gelson’s batting performances.

PTRC which won the toss had a bright start as Rinju hit a half century in 47 balls but his efforts fell short as rest of the line up faltered to make it 123 runs for 8 in 20 overs. Santosh also contributed 14 runs in this innings for PTRC.

Jeckychand of REYS took two wickets in this innings while Jitender and Naoba claimed one wicket apiece before Nicky (46 runs) and Gelson (24 runs in 12 balls: not out) shone with the bat and helped complete the chase (126 runs) in 18.5 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Deepu of PTRC had one wicket in his name in this innings.

Gelson of REYS was named man of the match.

REYS will take on SCCC which got a walk-over in the quarter final on Feb 20, in the first semi-final clash tomorrow at 10.30 am.