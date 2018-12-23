YWC romp to 5 wicket win over LCCC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : YWC, Langthabal thrashed LCCC, Lilong Chajing by 5 wickets to complete the semi-final line up of the ongoing 16th Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament 2018 being organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at two venues.

LCCC won the toss and elected to bat first in this last Group A league match staged at Langthabal Public Ground to post a meagre 97 runs for all wickets down in 22.5 overs.

Akbar Khan was the highest scorer for the Lilong side today with 23 runs under his name while Krishnakumar (14), Srinivishan (11) and Iqbal (11) worked hard to make it 97 in total as YWC bowlers made a concerted effort to deny any chance of gathering momentum.

YWC’s Priyokumar was pick of the day as he picked up 2 wickets in his 3 overs spell before scoring an unbeaten 19 runs during the run chase. Gojendro, Rojeshkumar and Premchand also proved fatal to the Lilong batsmen as they managed to dismiss two each.

In reply, YWC had a robust outing and managed 101 run in 20.3 overs for the loss of 5 wickets and moved into the last 4 round in style. Akbar Khan of Lilong side made his best effort to claim 3 wickets but could not contain the Langthabal side which rode on strikes from Manaobi (26 off 24 balls), Kumarjit (23 off 20 balls), Priyokumar (19 off 22 balls) and Gojendro (18 off 24 balls) to seal the huge 5 wicket win. LCCC’s Sanjit and Jilangamba also claimed one wicket apiece in the second innings. M Priyokumar was eventually named man of the match.

YWC will face CHAMP in the first semi-final on December 24 while NAPSA, Kha Imphal will play CYCLONE, Thangmeiband in the second semi-final match on December 25.