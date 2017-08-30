ZB-AMN appreciates Zeliangrong brethren

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Zeliangrong Baudi (ZB-AMN) has expressed gratitude to all the Zeliangrong people in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and elsewhere for observing the 86th Martyr’s Day of Haipou Jadonang today.

According to a press release of ZB-AMN, Haipou Jadonang was the founder of Naga Raj Movement, and the pioneer of anti-colonial movement in the British Northeast India. Haipou Jadonang strongly opposed the repressive laws of British ruler imposing on the villagers. In order to liberate his people from the clutches of British, Haipou Jadonang organized youth army (Riphen), Heraka army, and separate women battalion headed by Gaidinliu.

On getting the strong support from the people of Zeliangrong of North Cachar Hills, Naga Hills and Tamenglong Sub-Division and other Naga tribes including the Angamis, Chakhesangs, Rengmas, Maos and Marams, Haipou Jadonang announced his objective to establish, “Makam Gwangdi”, meaning Makam Kingdom.

He coined the objective that Ahoms, and Kacharies had their own King, so as Manipuris; so there was nothing wrong if Makammei had their own king. The exciting slogan of Haipou Jadonang was: “Makammei rui Gwang Tupuni” means Makam People will be the rulers. Gradually, his people began to accept the idea of an Independent Kingdom and refused to cooperate with the British ruler’s orders, the release stated.

The British officials received reports that Jadonang disobeyed to the British orders and he was planning to declare a war against them by the end of 1931. The British ruler was shocked to learn about the reports and they decided to bring down Haipou Jadonang and crush his Naga Raj Movement.

Confronted by the outburst of violence and murder, JC Higgins, the Political Agent of Manipur State, finally succeeded in arresting Jadonang on February 19, 1931 at Cachar. On March 29, 1931 Jadonang was brought to Imphal and put in Imphal Jail.

At last, on August 29, 1931, Haipou Jadonang was hanged till death by the order of the British Government on the banks of Nambul River behind the Imphal Jail. Thus, the champion of an anti-British rule in the Northeast ended his life as a martyr. His supreme sacrifice for a cause and the movement led by him shall not be considered less than the independence movement of any country in the world, ZB-AMN stated in the press release.