ZB, AZSU, ZYF refute IM version

IMPHAL, Jul 31: A joint press release issued by the Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland), All Zeliangrong Students’ Union (AZSU) and Zeliangrong Youth Front has clarified that the Zeliangrong Baudi has been representing the Zeliangrong people in various Naga platforms till date and as such the NSCN (IM) claim that the separate tribe recognition granted to Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei was based on the request of the three apex bodies for about ten years, are complete lies.

It claimed that the allegation is an attempt to cover up their wrong doings for there is no apex body other than the Zeliangrong Baudi which represent the Zeliangrong people on all the Naga platforms and questioned whether NSCN (IM) can be represented by any other unauthorised members of the outfit other than the collective leadership.

It asked if it is not the NSCN (IM) arbitrary decision taken on March 23 this year, that trifurcated the Zeliangrong people into three separate tribes and questioned why NSCN (IM) did not consult the leaders of the Zeliangrong civil organizations regarding such a sensitive identity issue prior to the so called separate tribe recognition.

It further asked if NSCN (IM) does not realize that the Central Government, through administrative manipulation, gave different names and nomenclatures in different States such as Zeliang in Nagaland, Kabui, Kacha Naga, Rongmei, Liangmai, Zeme in Manipur and in Assam as ‘Hills tribes in plain’ in Cachar valley and Zeme in NC Hills despite the fact that the two scientists Dr NK Das and Dr N Saha, deputed by the Central Government from the Anthropological Survey of India in the year 1987, concluded that the Zeliangrong tribe has a common ancestry.

It stated that Zeliangrong tribe has a unique history of its own and as such attempts by any political group to distort the unique history of the Zeliangrong people will not be accepted.

The joint statement stated that on July 16, the Joint Security Council of the NSCN (IM) declared Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeliangrong Youth Front and Zeliangrong Students Union as anti National because of criminal activities on the baseless allegations that they are working at the behest of ZUF.

As such, a directive was issued by the collective leadership to the Kilo Ministry to take up appropriate actions, it stated.

Regarding the reconciliation of the ZUF, it asked if it is not the responsibility of the Zeliangrong civil organizations to play the role of facilitator to reconcile the members of the ZUF which is similar to the role played by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) initiating between the various Naga political groups. It claimed that a memorandum demanding the NSCN (IM) to revoke the Tatar Hoho decision of separate tribe trifurcation was submitted to the vice-president, NSCN/ GPRN (IM) but the voice of the Zeliangrong people was not honoured. The associations also clarified that the leaders of the Zeliangrong Civil Organizations was told by one of the senior most functionaries and collective leadership members that the collective leadership of NSCN/GPRN (IM) would like to meet the leaders and a meeting can be held at Delhi.

But when the leaders of the Zeliangrong Civil Organizations went to Delhi in May this year, they came back without holding any meeting which is an insult to Zeliangrong people, it added. Regarding the Statehood/Homeland issue, it clarified that the Zeliangrong Statehood demand issue is not a new thing but is deeply embedded in the minds of the Zeliangrong people as the Statehood demand movement was at its greatest height in the 1980s with Central Government recognizing the movement and even assuring the Zeliangrong people that Central Development Authority (CDA) model would be arranged. However, considering the larger interest of the Naga people and conceding to the appeal made from the Naga revolutionary group, the Zeliangrong Statehood issue has been kept in low key all these years, it claimed and added that the Zeliangrong people deciding to take up the issue is not anti-National nor unconstitutional and is not meant to sabotage the peace process and Framework Agreement. Rather it should be interpreted as genuine aspiration of the Zeliangrong people to live together under one administrative unit, it added.

It claimed that the Zeliangrong people, being the founder of the Naga Raj, under the leadership of Haipou Jadonang, have contributed the most in whatever ways to the Naga National Movement. The Zeliangrong people being the majority group owning vast and large areas of land among the Nagas have contributed maximum resources and the said land are being allowed to be utilized to sustain the Naga National Movement. Claiming that the present status of the Naga National Movement has reached these far due to the contributions of the Zeliangrong people, it conveyed that the attempt by NSCN (IM) to project the Zeliangrong people in the wrong light while attempting to cover up their misdeed is unfortunate and uncalled for.