ZB, ZYF, ZSUM decry

IMPHAL, Jun 28 : The Zeliangrong Baudi Manipur, the Zeliangrong Youth Front and the Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur have strongly condemned the brutal killing of Lansinthui Kamei (33) s/o (L) Karulin Kamei of Taokomjang village, Tamenglong district/Noney after allegedly torturing him at Gairilong village near Laungchum (Awangkhul) yesterday by suspected cadres of ZUF.

A joint press release issued by the president of Zeliangrong Baudi Manipur, president of ZYF (AM and N) and the State secretary of ZSUM, conveyed that the Zeliangrong people have been appreciating the ZUF factions for signing a ceasefire agreement but the brutal killing of Lansinthui Kamei is an act of abomination to the peace loving Zeliangrong community.

Demanding the case to be settled as per the Zeliangrong customary law and befitting ex gratia/compensation to be paid to the members of the bereaved family, the associations urged the concerned to own up to the gruesome act and warned that failure would force the CSOs in collaboration with the public to resort to further course of action which may have far reaching consequences on the organisation responsible.