ZC, VPC congratulate

Lamka, Sep 18 : The Zomi Council, an apex body of nine cognate tribes of the State along with Vaiphei Peoples’ Council today congratulated Justice T Vaiphei on his elevation to a full fledged Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.
The VPC in a separate statement said, Justice Vaiphei is much respected in his chosen field and has a long record as a jurist. They also wished him success in all his future endeavours.

