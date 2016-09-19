ZC, VPC congratulate

Lamka, Sep 18 : The Zomi Council, an apex body of nine cognate tribes of the State along with Vaiphei Peoples’ Council today congratulated Justice T Vaiphei on his elevation to a full fledged Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

The VPC in a separate statement said, Justice Vaiphei is much respected in his chosen field and has a long record as a jurist. They also wished him success in all his future endeavours.