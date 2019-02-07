ZCO says not to Hebron meet

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 6: The Zeliangrong Civil Organizations has announced that the Zeliangrong people will not attend the consultative meeting convened by Th Muivah, general secretary of the NSCN (IM) who recently came from Delhi to Hebron camp.

A press release issued by the media and publicity cell of the ZCOs mentioned that the earlier stand of the Zeliangrong Civil Organizations that Zeliangrong people will not attend any consultative meeting or meet any member of the NSCN (IM), still stands.

As such, if anyone attends the consultative meeting of NSCN (IM) or meet any member of the NSCN (IM) faction, it will be considered as purely based on their own interest and does not represent the interest of the Zeliangrong people who are living in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, it added.

Reminding that the Zeliangrong Civil Organizations adopted various resolutions during the Zeliangrong people’s consultative meeting which was held in different places of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland last year following the NSCN (IM)’s interference and arbitrary decision taken on the internal matter of the Zeliangrong family by issuing orders recognizing the Zeliangrong people as separate and distinct tribe without any basis of history, it alleged that the NSCN (IM) claim of negotiating with the Government of India based on the uniqueness of Naga history, is a complete farce, adding that the NSCN (IM) had issued baseless orders just to divide the Zeliangrong people who are the founders of the Naga political movement under the leadership of Jadonang.

The Zeliangrong people had sacrificed more than enough, suffered and rendered maximum service without any reservation for the cause of the Naga political movement since the time of Jadonang who was the founder of the Naga raj movement and till today, it said adding that the entire Naga people and various political groups (other than NSCN – IM faction) never interfered nor issued arbitrary order nor gave direction against the interest of the Zeliangrong people.

The Zeliangrong people are well aware of the ongoing Naga political movement under the banner of different Naga political groups in which most of the Naga political groups tried to strengthen the unity of Naga people as a whole unlike NSCN (IM) which divided many Naga into small groups based on unfounded reasons, it claimed.

A such, the Zeliangrong Civil Organizations (Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeliangrong Youth Front and Zeliangrong Students’ Union) cautioned every responsible Zeliangrong people to refrain from attending the consultative meeting of NSCN (IM) reasoning that the Zeliangrong people cannot be the victims in the name of the Naga political issue anymore.