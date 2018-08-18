ZCO sets 96 hours ultimatum to Rajnath

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17: The Zeliangrong Civil Organisations, comprising Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland), Zeliangrong Youth Front (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland) and Zeliangrong Students’ Union, Manipur (ZSUM), has submitted a 96 hours ultimatum to the Union Home Minister and to the Chief Minister demanding immediate arrest of the NSCN/GPRN-IM functionaries who were involved in the abduction of youth and students leaders on August 4.

A press release issued by the general secretary of Zeliangrong Baudi (AMN) warned that if the authorities concerned fail to book the functionaries involved within 96 hours, Zeliangrong Civil Organisations will be compelled to launch intense forms of agitation particularly indefinite ban on National projects and construction works in Zeliangrong areas.

On the other hand, the Zeliangrong Civil Organisations appreciated all the people, irrespective of communities and particularly the transporters/agencies, for extending full cooperation and support to the 24 hours bandh of vehicular movement and National projects in Zeliangrong areas which began from August 15 midnight and concluded yesterday.

It explained that the agitation was the result of the failure of the Central and the State Government to book the involved people within the 72 hours deadline given by the Zeliangrong Civil Organisations earlier.

It warned that NSCN\GPRN which is engaged in peace negotiation with the Central Government, should not be allowed to commit such criminal activities upon the citizens by taking advantage of the peace negotiation.

Alleging that the Government has not initiated any actions even after the completion of the 24 hours bandh, it mentioned that the Zeliangrong Civil Organisations will continue to seek cooperation and support of the people in the days to come while pursuing to get justice, to free the people from the threat, intimidation and dominion by the underground outfit and to bring back peace and tranquillity in the region.

