ZCO to ban Natl projects from Sept 12

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 7: Taking strong exception to the failure of the State Government and the Central Government to penalise NSCN (IM) cadres for terrorising innocent villagers, the Zeliangrong Civil Organisations have decided to ban all National projects in Zeliangrong areas from September 12.

A press release issued by the media and publicity cell of the Zeliangrong Civil Organisations mentioned that the meeting was attended by Zeliangrong Youth Front, Zeliangrong Baudi, Manipur and Zeliangrong Students’ Union and senior leaders as well.

It informed that the meeting was held following the failure of the Central and State Governments to provide any positive response to the demand raised by the ZCOs, which served a 96 hour ultimatum to book the functionaries of the NSCN (IM), namely Sangailung Pamei, CAO, Thailik alias Joel, Deputy Kilonser and Khangdih Gangmei, self styled Captain of the NSCN (IM).

The Zeliangrong Civil Organizations (ZCOs) had already served a 48 hour ultimatum to the Governments in the past and on expiry of the said deadline, a 24 hour democratic agitation was launched from midnight of August 15 to August 16 midnight.

After the State and Central Governments still failed to take up any action, a 96 hour ultimatum was served, it stated and added that even then, there has been no positive response from the side of the authorities concerned even after expiry of the 96 hour deadline. It mentioned that the mentioned NSCN (IM) functionaries obstructed the smooth conduct of ZSUTD election on August 3 at Tamenglong District HQ, abducted youth and student leaders and held them captive on August 4, intimidated and threatened the leaders of the Zeliangrong Civil Organizations with dire consequences for opposing the arbitrary decision taken by the NSCN (IM) on the identity issue of the Zeliangrong people.

Pointing out that the Zeliangrong Civil Organizations have already apprised the matter to the Central and State Governments, it said that the members present in the meeting adopted many resolutions including indefinitely banning the construction work of mega National projects which are undergoing in the Zeliangrong areas from the midnight of September 12 till the NSCN (IM) functionaries are booked, strongly condemning the incident which occurred at Nungba HQ where the NSCN (IM) cadres reportedly slapped the secretary general of AMSU and harassed other members of the AMSU team comprising of AAMSU and artists apart from using communal words.

It mentioned that such incident could create communal disharmony between the different communities and where only the innocent public will suffer unnecessarily. The meeting also resolved to constitute an independent enquiry committee under the aegis of Zeliangrong Civil Organizations to find out and ascertain the veracity of facts and circumstances in the claim of NSCN (IM) that two individuals namely Gangongdai Gangmei s/o Ramsingpou Gangmei and Khiuthangam Gangmei s/o Lungangaipou Gangmei of Rengpang village, were involved in the incident which occurred at Nungba HQ. It further added that a preliminary enquiry conducted by the Zeliangrong Civil Organizations regarding the two individuals arrested by the NSCN (IM) have established that they are not related to the incident which occurred at Nungba HQ.