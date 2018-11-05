Zeliangrong CSOs pledge support

IMPHAL, Nov 4: Zeliangrong civil organiza-tions i.e. Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeliangrong Youth Front and Zeliangrong Student’s Union, have stated that the Zeliangrong people will extend maximum support and cooperation to the State Government other than its proposal to construct tribal women’s freedom fighters museum (with special reference and focus on life and contribution of Rani Gaidinliu), at Makhel, Senapati district.

A press release issued by the media and publicity cell of ZCOs today expressed joy and happiness at the Central Government’s plan to construct a museum in honour of tribal women’s freedom fighters of India with special reference to Rani Gaidinliu, in pursuance to PM Narendra Modi’s speech during the Republic Day celebration this year at Red Fort, Delhi and added that the Government’s efforts to recognize the importance of the contribution rendered by all the freedom fighters, irrespective of caste and creed, specially by tribal people (particularly Rani Gaidin-liu), is a matter of great honour and pride.

However, the Central Government should keep in mind the bitter experience regarding the incomplete construction of library cum museum in honour of Rani Gaidinliu which was constructed at Kohima, at the cost of Rs 13 crore due to unnecessary opposition raised from some quarters leading to abandonment of the project, it said.

Claiming that there is high chance of history repeating itself if the State Government happens to choose the wrong site and start the proposed construction of Tribal Women’s Freedom Fighters Museum contrary to guidelines and without proper consultation and thorough study of the ground situation, it mentioned that the Zeliangrong civil organizations met Jual Oram, Union Minister Tribal Affairs, at New Delhi in August this year and submitted a memorandum to him apart from highlighting the matter.

The Zeliangrong civil organizations also met Chief Minister N Biren Singh on October 16 and submitted a similar memorandum for taking up necessary action, it added.

It conveyed that the Zeliangrong people will extend maximum support and cooperation to the Government other than the proposal to construct the museum at Makhel, Senapati district. The Zeliangrong civil organizations have already identified two suitable locations in Zeliangrong areas with respective villages and the locals have expressed their willingness to donate whatever area of land is required for the purpose. It also informed that the said lands are about 10 to 20 km away from Imphal which are comparatively nearer than Makhel, Senapati as proposed by the Department of Tribal Affairs, Manipur.