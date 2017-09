SENAPATI, Sep 11 : After the prolonged absence of Zonal Education Officer, which has suffered the teacher’s community and the education department in general, L Solomon from Lakhamai village who was AI in the office of ZEO, Senapati has been appointed as the in-charge Zonal Education Officer of Senapati.

After submitting many petitions to the authority concerned by the teachers association, a meeting was conducted where the State Government had resolved to appoint a ZEO.