ZIKA alert

IMPHAL, Oct 9: In view of the outbreak of ZIKA virus in Rajasthan, the State Mission Director, National Health Mission, Manipur has directed all the district surveillance units and surveillance posts namely Imphal International Airport, Mao gate and Jiri gate to be activated with immediate effect.

A notice issued by the State Mission Director also instructed all the authorities concerned to report any individuals suffering from fever and coming back from Rajasthan and the State Surveillance units for further investigation and observation.

It further informed all health facilities/hospitals to report to State Surveillance Unit for any ZIKA like symptoms through phone number 03 85-2411668 or to idsp.ssu.manipur@gmail.com/ mnssu.idsp@nic.in