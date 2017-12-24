Zoological Garden breeds nine young ones

IMPHAL, Dec 23: Manipur Zoological Garden witnessed nine successful breeding of zoo animals such as Manipur brow antlered deer (Sangai), hog deer (Kharsa), spotted deer, Sambar (Sajal), barking deer and purple swamphen in the months of October and November this year.

According to the zoo officials, sufficient roosting places/bedding were provided for the breeding animals and the dietary habits were improvised as per the animals’ requirements and closely monitored by a team of veterinary unit as per the guidelines of Central Zoo Authority, Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, thus making the feat possible.

On the other hand, the zoo officials also pointed out that a barking deer, which was abandoned by its mother in the wild, was handed over to them from Tengnoupal district by one Sh Ngamkhulal Mate and a team of Tengnoupal Range office.

The zoo officials stated that a team of veterinary unit and dedicated animal attendants provided intensive neonatal care and hand reared the animal with formulated milk and the barking deer is now a healthy two months old calf.

The zoo also received a three month old barking deer from the officials of Kangpokpi Forest Division, the officials stated and added that the Directorate of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services has ren- dered laudable and praiseworthy cooperation in examining the health of the zoo animals and providing proper feedback for better management of the zoo specially the health care sector.