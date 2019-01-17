Zoramthanga meets Modi on CAB

Newmai News Network

AIZAWL, Jan 16 : Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him that the people of Mizoram and his government have vehemently opposed the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, a Mizoram government official press release said on Wednesday.

Zoramthanga, who was camping in New Delhi to meet the Central leadership over various issues also asked the Prime Minister to exempt Northeastern states especially Mizoram in case the Parliament passing the Bill.

It can be noted here that, on January 10, the Mizoram Cabinet had expressed its disappointment for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being passed in the Lok Sabha. The Cabinet had also resolved that the Mizoram government would take all necessary measures to have the Bill rejected by the Rajya Sabha.

Zoramthanga had earlier said that the Bill was dangerous and harmful for Mizoram, where there are large numbers of “foreigners” from Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister had also said he would call a party meeting after he return from New Delhi to decide future course of action on whether or not to pull out of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Meanwhile, the official press statement said that Zoramthanga also discussed with the Prime Minister several issues including bamboo projects in the state, separate cadres of All India Services for Mizoram and sought help from the Centre over the Jet Airways’ decision to terminate flight service connecting NE capitals except Guwahati, from February 10, the official statement added.