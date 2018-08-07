ZSF stages rally with school students

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Aug 6: Hundreds of students rallied today in Churachandpur under the aegis of Zomi Students’ Federation calling for immediate solution to the Manipur University stalemate and calling on the Government to immediately solve the crisis.

The rally asserted to be a peaceful public rally commenced from Lamka Public Ground with students holding placards and banners and marched towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.

‘Save MU from politics, Stop politicizing education, Punish the VC if found guilty, Resume university classes immediately, Save the career of the students, Remove engineering cells from MU and RIMS’ were some of the slogans written on the placards displayed by the students.

The memorandum said, prolonged agitation organised by some section claiming to represent the people of Manipur had caused untold hardship and misery among the students fraternity of Manipur. It has incapacitated timely session, admissions and declaration of results in the Univerity for more than 67 days now.

“We acknowledge the grievances of the agitating bodies and desire that any ranks found guilty of the charges shall be booked as per the law however it is also felt that total shutdown of the university is a violation of the basic rights of the students and obstruction of their access to education and its facilities,” added the memorandum.

The public of Churachandpur and the student bodies under the aegis of ZSF demanded that the university should be reopened; peace and normalcy restored in and around the campus; and to depoliticize the learning environment. “It is our desire that teachers and students having vested interests for personal gains shall be removed, including the Vice Chancellor, if found guilty,” it added.