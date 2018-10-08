ZUF cadre shot dead

IMPHAL, Oct 7: A cadre of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) has been shot dead by suspected NSCN-IM cadres at Samlangtiang, Noney district under Khoupum district at around 11 am today.
The deceased has been identified as one Sinlimpou Pamei (54) s/o late Kadiatdai of Ragailong, Thingdingmun, Khoupum.
It is said that Sinlimpou was a captain of ZUF and he was shot dead when he was moving with his wife.
Police have retrieved the corpse and an FIR has been registered at Khoupum police station.
