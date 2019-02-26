ZUF celebrates 8th raising day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 25: Zeliangrong United Front, (ZUF) celebrated its 8th raising day today and on the occasion its vice chairman S Kamson extended greetings to all the Zeliangrong people in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, chairman, village authority members, presidents of youth and women groups, Pastors of different Churches, leaders of Paiki (Heraka Kellumki), elders and brethen of the villages, and cadres of Zeliangrong United Front and soldiers of Zeliangrong Tiger Force.

The ZUF vice chairman said that the outfit acknowledges the untiring and unending supports being rendered by the people of Zeliangrong community across the country.

The Zeliangrong population of 4.5 lakhs and their area of 12,000 sq km was fragmented under the British rule and the divide and rule policy continues till today and it can no longer be tolerated.

“We do not wish to offend our beloved neighbours and relative tribes or communities but our natural mode of life in a common homeland should be realized. The ZUF, following the footsteps of our pioneering leaders shall move forward relentlessly for the sake of all,” Kamson asserted.

He said that it is the Zeliangrong people’s collective responsibility to protect and preserve the invaluable asset of Zeliangrong territory from the fast erosion of their natural resources.

The Front also appealed all not to sell lands or forests or immovable standing properties to non-Zeliangrong communities.

Pointing outt that ZUF was founded on February 25, 2011, S Kamson saluted the Zeliangrong ancestors and fellows of the contemporary generation especially the ‘Rehangs/Rikhangs’ the strong youth in the fore front”.

He added that the supreme sacrifice of Haipou Jadonang, Rani Gaidinliu, the rest of the youth of Zeliangrong and kin tribes, has made the revolution march forward.

He recalled, “We were a free people till the British intrusion in 1832 in Asalu, Laisong, Khonoma and elsewhere” .

According to the ZUF leader, the Naga freedom movement was born because of the British intrusion.

He also said the resistance against the colonial British imperialism and the Nagaraj movement under Haipou Jadonang and Rani Gaidinliu in 1927-32 preceded all other Naga or tribal movements.

“Nagaraj movement/Zeliangrong movement is considered as one of the oldest Asian movements in modern era,” added.

The Zeliangrong people participated in the Revolutionary Government of Mayer (RGM) in 1960s which started a NEI movement to form Mongoloid buffer State status.

He also appealed to the Government of India to seriously consider the legitimate and genuine demand of Zeliangrong people and grant Zeliangrong State at the earliest possible time. He also appealed to all the ethnic and indigenous communities in NE India to cooperate with ZUF in realizing the creation of a separate State for the Zeliangrong people.

He then urged the people for support and cooperation.