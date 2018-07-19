ZUF factions merge, come under single front

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 18: The two factions of the proscribed Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) have merged under a single front with Raitu Chawang as chairman after leaders of the two factions took oath during a reconciliation programme yesterday somewhere in Zeliangrong area.

The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) will now be led by Raitu Chawang as chairman, S Kamson as vice-chairman and Jenchui Kamei as general secretary, said a statement of the ZUF today.

The two factions had inked a ceasefire agreement on April 7 to pave way for reconciliation.

The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) in the interests of the of the people, based on the political foundation laid by Haipou Jadonang and freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu, will pursue and carry forward the long cherished dream of the Zeliangrong people and the fraternal tribes till realisation. The ZUF will uphold, safeguard and protect the people, land, natural resources, cultures, custom and tradition etc from threats within and without, said the ZUF.

“The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) taking the people’s confidence will pursue the political cause of the Zeliangrong people and the fraternal tribes with full commitment and assured that the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) will never betray the people till the collective political goal is achieved, said the ZUF.

ZUF also appreciated and thanked the Zeliangrong people and the fraternal tribes for their unflinching cooperation and support to the front since its inception.