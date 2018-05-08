ZUF factions sign ‘peace pact’

IMPHAL, May 7: The two warring factions of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF)–one led by S Kamson and the other by Jeanchui—have come to a term of “ceasefire agreement” today “heeding the call of the Zeliangrong public to come together as one and address the political problem of the Zeliangrong people,” reports NNN.

According to a joint press release of the two groups, today’s development was a step in paving ways for “reconciliation and to come together as one”. The statement further said that the development was a move “on the path towards achieving the aspiration of the Zeliangrong people”.

According to the joint statement, the ZUF was “divided into two groups” about a year ago following some misunderstandings. It also said that, following the split and the subsequent rivalry some cadres from both the groups had lost their lives.

The statement said that, in order to fulfil the “aspirations and dreams” of the Zeliangrong people the ZUF cannot continue to “go in two different directions”. So, the two groups were compelled to sign the “ceasefire agreement” term between them.

D Longmei and A Dangmei represented the S Kamson group while A Riamroi and Felix Kamei represented the Jeanchui group in signing the “ceasefire agreement” between the two groups, the joint statement said.