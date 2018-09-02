ZUF man killed in gun fight

IMPHAL, Sep 1: One suspected ZUF cadre was killed while another sustained critical injuries in a gun fight with NSCN-IM that broke out at Tazikram, Longrang (Nongnang) village under Khoupum police station at around 1 pm today.

The slain ZUF cadre has been identified as one Gailuanpou Riamei (24) of Aziuram village, Tamenglong district. The injured cadre is one Gaihaipou Kamei of Subung (Leishok) village, Khoupum sub-division.

The gun fight broke out amidst a Thanksgiving celebration.

Even though there is no report of any casualty among civilians, it is said that some cadres of NSCN-IM too sustained injuries, sources informed.