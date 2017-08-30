ZUF pays homage to Haipou Jadonang on 86th death anniversary

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Zelingrong United Front (ZUF) observed the 86th Martyrdom of Haipou Jadonang today at its headquarter.

A press release issued by Information and Publicity Wing of ZUF said the observance function was graced by Chairman of the outfit, Jenchui Kamei and Chief of Army, Nickson Thoitak.

The programme began with an observance of a three-minute silence paying homage to the legend for his supreme sacrifices for the freedom of the Zeliangrong people and its kindred tribe in particular and Nagas in general from the British empire.

Today, Jadonang is remembered for his courage and vigor that fought against the British colonial forces, cultural imperialism and his campaign to protect and preserve the tarditional or indigenous culture of his people, the release said.

Chairman of the outfit, S Kamson in his speech recollected that Jadonang was not only a freedom fighter but also a spiritual guide, prophet, healer and preacher.

He stated that despite of so many attempts to take Jadonang’s life by the British forces, the latter was not disheartened with all the threats but continued to work for the cause of his people and strive to bring peace, understanding and to bridge the gap between different communities in the State.

He remarked that Jadonang dedicated his life for the progress and upliftment of his people and it was the dream of the freedom fighter to unite his people, strive for progress and to live fearlessly.

Though his dream was not interpreted into reality during his life time yet he left his footprints to follow by his fellow citizen, he stated.

Recalling the heroic deeds of the freedom fighter, the outfit Chairman appealed to the Zeliangrong people to reaffirm amongst each other to pass on the rich heritage to the younger generation to continuing striving for excellence and unity of Zeliangrong people living across the globe to interpret his dreams into reality.

ZUF extended its heartfelt gratitude to all the Zeliangrong frontal organisations, educational institutes, villages, near and dear ones living in different parts of the country for observing the day.