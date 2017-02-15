ZYF decries ‘ban UNC stand’ of Govt

IMPHAL, Feb 14: The Zeliangrong Youth Front (ZYF) has condemned the Congress Legislature Party’s (CLP) decision of to urge the Central Government to declare the United Naga Council (UNC) as an unlawful organisation.

The CLP’s decision amounted to undermining the rights, interest, sentiments and aspirations of the Nagas and suppression of their legitimate democratic rights to protest, said a press release issued by ZYF.

If any negative consequence arises out of the alleged wrong decision of the CLP, Chief Minister O Ibobi and the Congress party should be held responsible, it said.

It was the State Government’s plan and subsequent creation of new districts which compelled the Naga people and the UNC to impose economic blockade on National Highways since November 1 last year.

The UNC, a conglomerate of 16 indigenous Naga tribes is an apex civil body which represents the entire Naga people in the State of Manipur. The UNC was set up to fight for justice in order to protect the ancestral land, custom, tradition, culture, constitutional and legal rights of the Nagas in Manipur.

When the UNC objected and exposed wrongdoings of the Government of Manipur, its functionaries and leaders were implicated by declaring them as ‘wanted persons’ as if they were criminals.

The present situation of Manipur where the entire population have been suffering is a creation of the Congress Government and an outcome of Chief Minister O Ibobi’s alleged dictatorial style, it continued.

The Naga people’s fight for justice, peace and tranquillity under the banner of UNC would be sustained to defeat the alleged communal policy of the Congress Government and Chief Minister O Ibobi.

Remarking that the CLP’s decision to declare the UNC as an unlawful organisation is a direct challenge to the existence of the Nagas, the ZYF urged the Government of India to expedite the Indo-Naga political negotiation by arriving at a peaceful, permanent settlement at the earliest.